Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $76.13

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after buying an additional 122,855 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $353,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.19%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

