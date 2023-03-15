Brokerages Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Price Target at GBX 186.25

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.25 ($2.27).
MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.32) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Melrose Industries Price Performance
LON MRO opened at GBX 157 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 94.82 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.25 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.08.
Melrose Industries Increases Dividend
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
