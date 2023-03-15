Brokers Set Expectations for Aqua Metals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aqua Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aqua Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

AQMS opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.24. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $110,226.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,748.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

