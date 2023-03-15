BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $1,514.88 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

