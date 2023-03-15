Bubblefong (BBF) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.06 Million

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Bubblefong token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bubblefong has a market cap of $30.06 million and approximately $322.92 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bubblefong has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00408893 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.08 or 0.27638473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,862,289 tokens. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

