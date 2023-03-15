BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,927,746. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at BuzzFeed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.