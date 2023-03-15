Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 822,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,520.3 days.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $22.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

