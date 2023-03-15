Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,313. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after acquiring an additional 224,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after buying an additional 148,184 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

