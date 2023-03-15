Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,313. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.