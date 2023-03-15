Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services to post earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
CFW stock opened at C$4.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The stock has a market cap of C$373.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$7.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,319,165.50. 24.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
