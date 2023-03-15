Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

