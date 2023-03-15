California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,924 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $218,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.33 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

