California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,499 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $328,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,834,275 shares of company stock valued at $964,883,925. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

