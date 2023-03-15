California State Teachers Retirement System Has $176.10 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 98,452 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $176,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.54.

NKE opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

