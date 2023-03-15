California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57,967 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Lowe’s Companies worth $202,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day moving average is $201.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

