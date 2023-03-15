California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,699 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Intuit worth $183,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $408.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.26.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.50.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

