Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.62

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 4410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $514.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Camden National by 13,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Camden National by 2,371.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

