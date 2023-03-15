Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Target Price to $6.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FREE. Cowen decreased their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.45). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands



Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

