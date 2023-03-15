Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,225,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 2,169,135 shares.The stock last traded at $49.33 and had previously closed at $53.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $8,607,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

