Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$110.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$107.00.

CP stock traded up C$6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,915. The stock has a market cap of C$98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$86.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.3110354 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total transaction of C$168,713.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,556,365.06. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

