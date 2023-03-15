Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$110.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$107.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance
CP stock traded up C$6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,915. The stock has a market cap of C$98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$86.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway
In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total transaction of C$168,713.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,556,365.06. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
