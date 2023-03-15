Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the following segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

