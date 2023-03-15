Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $240,414.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,261 shares in the company, valued at $263,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.