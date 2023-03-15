Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 1,904 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 39.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 399,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Up 4.0 %

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,089.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,595 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHR stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.