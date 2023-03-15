Cara Mcdaniel Buys 1,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) insider Cara Mcdaniel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $17,710.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,820.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veritex by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

