Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCSO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSEARCA:CCSO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $22.23.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO)
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.