Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCSO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:CCSO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Carbon Collective.

