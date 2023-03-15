CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Down 11.3% in February

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 6,280,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

CareMax Price Performance

NASDAQ CMAX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 670,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,045. CareMax has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity at CareMax

In other CareMax news, Director Bryan Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $34,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CareMax from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CareMax to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Further Reading

