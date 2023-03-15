Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $221.42

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $221.42 and last traded at $222.19, with a volume of 256020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

