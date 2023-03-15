Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $41.04. 224,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 368,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -666.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,586,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,472,000 after acquiring an additional 140,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 337,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after acquiring an additional 90,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.