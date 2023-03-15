Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cartica Acquisition were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CITE remained flat at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,462. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

