CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

PXD opened at $195.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.62. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

