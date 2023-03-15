Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 211.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 778,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $220.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average of $221.93.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.