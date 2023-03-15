CBET Token (CBET) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. CBET Token has a market cap of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00411789 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.67 or 0.27834426 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

