CDbio (MCD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, CDbio has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One CDbio token can currently be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00015838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CDbio has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $27,279.64 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00407897 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.58 or 0.27571120 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About CDbio

CDbio’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

