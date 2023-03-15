CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.57 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $72.07 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00032048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00021896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00212153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,325.03 or 1.00276912 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09547934 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $15,296,387.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

