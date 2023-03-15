Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) fell 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.52. 2,628,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,765,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

