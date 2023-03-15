Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 67,088 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1,311.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,088 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,511,000 after purchasing an additional 913,285 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,011,000 after purchasing an additional 765,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

