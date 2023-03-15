Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 769.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,620 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,126. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

