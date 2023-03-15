Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

VWO stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,862,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,593,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

