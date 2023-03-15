Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.