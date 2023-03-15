Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,148. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

