Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 180,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,155. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

