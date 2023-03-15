Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 6,499 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.13. The company has a market capitalization of $289.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.