Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Alarm.com worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. 59,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

