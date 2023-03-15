Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CERE traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. 1,128,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.52. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Read More

