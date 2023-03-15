CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.58.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

