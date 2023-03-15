Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $205.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.