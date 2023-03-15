Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 1,826.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 322,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,560.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after buying an additional 273,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,436,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHF traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,897. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $297.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.86 and a 200 day moving average of $265.32.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

