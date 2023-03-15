Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $13.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.30. 132,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

