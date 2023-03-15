Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,948. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $111.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

