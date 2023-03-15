Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.15. 1,421,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,866. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

