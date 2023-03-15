Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.25. 1,980,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,966. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.07 and its 200-day moving average is $195.92. The firm has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

